Economy

11:43 05.05.2020

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 11.3% in Q2, 2020

2 min read
NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 11.3% in Q2, 2020

The fall in real gross domestic product of Ukraine (GDP) in the second quarter of this year will accelerate to 11.3% from 0.5% in the first quarter, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) predicts in an updated inflation report.

"The Ukrainian economy will experience the greatest shock in the second quarter of 2020. The unemployment rate will rise to about 12% in seasonally adjusted terms, and wage growth will stop," the document says.

According to the bank, in the third quarter of this year, the economic decline will slow down to 5.3%, and in the fourth quarter to 2.3%, as a result of which, over the whole year, GDP will decrease by 5%.

"The gradual lifting of quarantine will lead to the restoration of the Ukrainian economy in the second half of 2020. This will also be facilitated by soft fiscal and monetary policies. The increase in government budgetary spending to overcome the crisis and the National Bank's measures to maintain the banking system will reduce the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy," the regulator said.

The NBU expects a slight contraction in the economy in the first quarter of next year, by 0.3%. However, in the second quarter, due to the low assessment base, according to its forecast, GDP will jump immediately by 11.3%. The subsequent growth of the economy by 4.6% and 2.1% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, will lead to a general growth rate of 4.3% for 2021.

The central bank indicates that both the decline and recovery will be uneven in the types of economic activity. In particular, from the introduction of quarantine restrictions, the services sector, retail, and transport will lose more. After quarantine is over, these sectors will partially recover, but will still suffer from a slow recovery in population incomes. Tourism and related aviation services, according to the NBU, will fully resume only next year.

Tags: #nbu #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 04.05.2020
Remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine will fall by 20% in 2020 – NBU

Remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine will fall by 20% in 2020 – NBU

12:24 04.05.2020
Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

13:07 29.04.2020
Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

11:53 29.04.2020
Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

14:39 28.04.2020
NBU sets floating rate for long-term refinancing loans at refinancing rate level, debut tender on May 8

NBU sets floating rate for long-term refinancing loans at refinancing rate level, debut tender on May 8

11:20 27.04.2020
Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

18:01 23.04.2020
NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

18:01 23.04.2020
NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

14:43 23.04.2020
NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

14:37 23.04.2020
NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU BUSINESS

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

CADOGAN

Cadogan sees $2.1 mln of net loss in 2019

BALANCE UKRAINE

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

ZELENSKY GOVERNMENT

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

BUDGET NSDC

Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

LATEST

Wizz Air ready to focus on expansion in Ukraine, not going to operate internal flights

Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 73%, net income by 28% in 2019

AMC allows Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments to gain control over GeoUnit seismic company

Cadogan sees $2.1 mln of net loss in 2019

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

Боевики на Донбассе 4 раза нарушили режим тишины

Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

Study: 72% of Ukrainians found local substitute to the foreign made medicines

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD