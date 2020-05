British Cadogan Petroleum Plc with assets in Ukraine in 2019 saw $2.102 million of net loss compared with $1.2 million of net profit in 2018, the company has reported on the website of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Monday.

According to the report, operating loss was $2.127 million compared with operating profit of $0.403 million in 2018. Gross revenues fell by 60%, to $5.9 million.