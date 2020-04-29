Wizz Air airline to open base at Lviv airport in July

The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air on July 1, 2020 will open a new base at the Lviv International Airport, where it will place one Airbus A320 aircraft.

"It will become the second airline's base in Ukraine. In addition, Wizz Air announces the opening of seven new routes to Billund (Denmark), Tallinn (Estonia), Lisbon (Portugal), Hamburg (Germany), Szczecin (Poland) from Lviv, and also from Kharkiv to Tallinn and Berlin (Germany)," the airline said on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our Ukrainian route network, introducing enhanced security measures. Today, we celebrate an important event in the history of Wizz Air in Ukraine and announce the opening of a base in Lviv, five new routes from Lviv and two from Kharkiv, which will be operated from July. This investment underlines our long-term commitment to the country," Wizz Air Chief Commercial Officer George Michalopoulos said.

Flights from Lviv to Billund and to Lisbon will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays from July 1, to Tallinn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from July 2, to Hamburg and Szczecin on Mondays and Fridays from July 3.

Flights from Kharkiv to Tallinn will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from July 2, and to Berlin-Schönefeld on Mondays and Fridays from July 3.

On all flights it is allowed to carry one piece of hand luggage free of charge (max. 40 x 30 x 20 cm), an additional fee is paid for a suitcase on wheels and each type of checked baggage.

Wizz Air also announced that it has introduced several additional security measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. New measures guarantee enhanced sanitary requirements.

Throughout the flight, cabin crew will be required to wear masks… Planes are disinfected at night and thoroughly cleaned several times a day. In addition, the crew will distribute sanitizing wipes to each passenger and also observe social distancing with empty seats on those flights if a load factor allows doing it, Wizz Air said.