Economy

10:16 27.04.2020

Govt approves rule for sending 50% of profit of SOE, 75% for PrivatBank, 95% for Naftogaz – MP

1 min read
Govt approves rule for sending 50% of profit of SOE, 75% for PrivatBank, 95% for Naftogaz – MP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the rule for sending part of profit of state-owned enterprises (SOE) to the national budget, setting it at 50%, with exceptions for PrivatBank (75%) and NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy (95%), MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"The government approved the rule for sending part of profits of enterprises where the state owns over 50% of shares, which is sent to the national budget as dividends.

"The baseline rule is 50%, while exceptions are for Ukrenergo and Ukrhydroenergo – 30%, PrivatBank – 75% and Naftogaz – 95%," Honcharenko wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday after the extraordinary government meeting.

Tags: #government #honcharenko
