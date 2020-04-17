Economy

14:08 17.04.2020

Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

2 min read
Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

Stocks of fresh nuclear fuel formed at the National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom allow all 15 power units of the NPP to work for approximately one and a half years, but the non-payment crisis is a real threat to the delay in fresh nuclear fuel supplies and the removal of spent nuclear fuel in 2020, the company said.

"Due to the significant and constant shortfall in funds for the electricity generated, a critical situation has arisen with payments for the export of spent nuclear fuel, as well as the supplies of fresh fuel and nuclear materials necessary for generating process," the company said in the statement for the Energy Reform Internet portal.

Energoatom said that the lack of funds significantly complicates the implementation of the production program, repairs, taxes, contractor payments and led to delays in salaries to employees, as well as the imposition of fines and sanctions on the company.

According to the company, overdue indebtedness of Guaranteed Buyer, a state-owned enterprise, for electricity purchased from Energoatom increased to UAH 4.3 billion in March. In addition, indebtedness of Ukrenergo to the generating company under an electricity purchase and sale agreement to settle imbalances and balancing services exceeded UAH 500 million.

Violation of payment terms for some obligations reaches two or more months, the company said in the statement.

Tags: #energoatom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:05 15.01.2020
Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

16:31 07.01.2020
Rivne NPP power unit No. 1 disconnected from power grid for scheduled repairs

Rivne NPP power unit No. 1 disconnected from power grid for scheduled repairs

12:42 12.12.2019
SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

11:58 06.12.2019
Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

15:07 28.11.2019
Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

16:47 27.11.2019
Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

14:12 14.11.2019
Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

16:56 06.11.2019
Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

16:58 22.08.2019
Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

10:38 17.07.2019
Energoatom ready to fully provide electricity to 30% of biggest consumers, households

Energoatom ready to fully provide electricity to 30% of biggest consumers, households

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

Naftogaz enterprises transfer UAH 24.1 bln to national budget over three months

No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

IMF to help Ukraine, several issues left to approve EFF – IMF official

DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

LATEST

Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

Ukraine has grounds for rapid stabilization, economic growth after COVID-19 epidemic – Zelensky's advisor Ustenko

Naftogaz enterprises transfer UAH 24.1 bln to national budget over three months

No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

IMF to help Ukraine, several issues left to approve EFF – IMF official

Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

Some 60% of Ukrainians not support land sale law, 46% against cooperation with IMF – social survey

DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

Ukraine's GDP could fall by 7.7% in 2020, grow by 3.6% in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD