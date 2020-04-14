Shmyhal discusses with French ambassador construction of water purification plant in Mariupol, project to build locomotives

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed the Ambassador of France to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsen major infrastructure projects and projects to restore Donbas, in particular the construction of a water treatment plant in Mariupol.

"I am grateful to France for helping to return the citizens of Ukraine. I also hope that France will not take any measures against Ukrainians who cannot leave the country for objective reasons," the government press service quoted Shmyhal as saying.

In addition, the parties agreed on cooperation in two strategic areas: large infrastructure projects and projects for the restoration of Donbas, including the construction of a water treatment plant in Mariupol.

Another project concerns the production of locomotives. Under this program, Ukrainian enterprises that can become part of a large production chain.

"I am grateful to the authorities of France, who have developed and will finance this project. For this, a gesture of political and economic support," the prime minister said.

One aspect of the program may be the allocation by France of EUR 100 million for the modernization of railway sections and rolling stock. Among other things, the parties discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

During the meeting, it was agreed to hold an online meeting in the near future to discuss the implementation of these initiatives.