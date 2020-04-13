Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, according to the results of consultations with primary dealers, refused to hold auctions on placement of government domestic loan bonds on Tuesday, April 14.

"Given the volatility in the capital markets and after consultations with primary dealers, we decided that auctions for the placement of government bonds won't be held," the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that it had formed a sufficient supply of financial liquidity in order to comfortably go through a period of unfavorable conditions in the domestic capital market, timely and fully fulfilling its financial obligations.

"By limiting supply in the primary government bonds market, we are witnessing invigoration in the secondary market for government bonds. At the same time, the width of the spread in the secondary market does not provide reliable information on price levels," the ministry said.