Economy

16:41 13.04.2020

Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

1 min read
Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, according to the results of consultations with primary dealers, refused to hold auctions on placement of government domestic loan bonds on Tuesday, April 14.

"Given the volatility in the capital markets and after consultations with primary dealers, we decided that auctions for the placement of government bonds won't be held," the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that it had formed a sufficient supply of financial liquidity in order to comfortably go through a period of unfavorable conditions in the domestic capital market, timely and fully fulfilling its financial obligations.

"By limiting supply in the primary government bonds market, we are witnessing invigoration in the secondary market for government bonds. At the same time, the width of the spread in the secondary market does not provide reliable information on price levels," the ministry said.

Tags: #government #bonds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:07 13.04.2020
Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

09:22 13.04.2020
Ukraine's PM presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening in May-July

Ukraine's PM presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening in May-July

09:42 10.04.2020
Advisor to President's Office head proposes buying govt bonds from banks on repo transactions at low rate

Advisor to President's Office head proposes buying govt bonds from banks on repo transactions at low rate

12:09 09.04.2020
Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

09:52 09.04.2020
New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

12:54 07.04.2020
Ukraine's Finance Ministry again refuses govt bonds placement

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again refuses govt bonds placement

14:14 25.03.2020
Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

14:14 25.03.2020
Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

17:58 24.03.2020
Finance ministry attracts $801.6 mln at 3%, EUR 71.6 mln at 3.5% at govt bond auctions

Finance ministry attracts $801.6 mln at 3%, EUR 71.6 mln at 3.5% at govt bond auctions

11:52 23.03.2020
Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

Ukraine's PM presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening in May-July

No conditions for national debt restructuring in Ukraine today – finance minister

LATEST

Third of Ukrainians who returned from Poland interested in possibility of leaving for Poland again – survey

EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

No conditions for national debt restructuring in Ukraine today – finance minister

S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

DTEK Energy mulling suspension of operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

World Bank predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 3.5% in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD