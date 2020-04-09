Economy

18:01 09.04.2020

NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

2 min read
NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) predicts a tough macroeconomic scenario without signing a new EFF program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including in terms of falling GDP, the regulator reported on Facebook.

"The National Bank will present an updated macro forecast on April 23. We expect that, given the signing of the program of cooperation with the IMF, Ukraine will not repeat the 2009 scenario when it was in the lead in terms of GDP decline ... At the same time, macroeconomic scenarios without the program with the IMF are quite tough," the board of the central bank said during an online meeting with the members of the American Chamber Commerce in Ukraine.

At the same time, the board members of the regulator emphasized that thanks to the reforms of the previous years, the country's economy is more balanced and prepared for the crisis. In addition, Ukraine is less dependent on international tourism and production chains than many other countries.

They also added that the crisis reduced the cost of energy imports for the country, while the demand for Ukrainian exported goods, primarily food, decreased slightly.

During the online meeting, the board members assured of their readiness to flexibly introduce the requirements of the new "anti-laundering law," which will enter into force on April 28.

"In general, this law is extremely necessary. It comprehensively addresses two issues: the first one is the introduction of a risk-based approach in banks, the second one is the possibility of remote identification," the report said.

Tags: #nbu #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:12 07.04.2020
Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

16:18 03.04.2020
Finance ministry hopes to receive up to $5 bln from IMF to national budget

Finance ministry hopes to receive up to $5 bln from IMF to national budget

17:03 02.04.2020
NBU exchanges $241.5 mln cash with 11 large banks

NBU exchanges $241.5 mln cash with 11 large banks

17:58 01.04.2020
IMF program will open another intl financing for Ukraine – NBU head

IMF program will open another intl financing for Ukraine – NBU head

13:54 01.04.2020
Foreign currency net sale by NBU on interbank market totals almost $2.2 bln in March

Foreign currency net sale by NBU on interbank market totals almost $2.2 bln in March

12:33 01.04.2020
NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

09:47 01.04.2020
Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters – MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters – MP Hetmantsev

18:50 31.03.2020
NBU buys $64 mln in interbank FX market on Tuesday

NBU buys $64 mln in interbank FX market on Tuesday

14:11 28.03.2020
After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

11:26 28.03.2020
Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 3.5% in 2020

Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

Kyiv's entrepreneurs exempt from social security contribution until April 30 – Kyiv mayor

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

LATEST

World Bank predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 3.5% in 2020

Ukrposhta, Chinese operator Cainiao Network launch cargo flights to Ukraine

Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

Kyiv's entrepreneurs exempt from social security contribution until April 30 – Kyiv mayor

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Participation of legal entities in land turnover, conducting of referendum on time to determine ultimate success of land reform – IFC

Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

One third of small, micro businesses in Ukraine to reduce number of employees – EBA poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD