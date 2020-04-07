Economy

18:28 07.04.2020

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

1 min read
The restoration of the former air traffic in Ukraine may take one and a half to two years, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said.

"Our forecasts are the following: if we start reactivating a little in June, then by the end of the year we'll reach about half of the passenger flow that was earlier. But in general, aviation is inertial. Therefore, we will return roughly to the previous passenger traffic in about a year or two," he said during an online meeting of the European Business Association on Tuesday.

Krykliy noted that the plans are to ensure the financial ability of state enterprises and airports for their work and the speedy recovery from quarantine.

At the same time he added that "there isn't enough budget in Ukraine to save every enterprise," therefore, programs are needed to support them.

Tags: #krykliy #aviation
