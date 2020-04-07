Economy

15:12 07.04.2020

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

1 min read
Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, decreased by 7.8%, or by $2.1 billion, to $24.924 billion in March 2020, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on its website on Tuesday.

"The decrease in international reserves during March was primarily due to the significant volumes of foreign exchange interventions of the National Bank aimed at smoothing out excessive exchange rate fluctuations due to high demand for currency from businesses and the population," the NBU said in a statement.

