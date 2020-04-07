Economy

14:37 07.04.2020

Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

1 min read
Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

Nova Poshta group of companies set up more than 200 pick-up and drop-off points in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Uzhgorod and Kherson during quarantine, Nova Poshta said in a statement on Monday, April 6.

The company plans to increase the number of pick-up and drop-off points to 400 by the end of April.

"For the convenience of customers, we set up most of the branded pick-up and drop-off points inside grocery stores," the company said.

Until the end of April, Nova Poshta plans to expand the network to 400 pick-up and drop-off points and install them in Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Mariupol and other cities.

Delivery of fully prepaid documents and parcels up to 30 kg of actual weight and a size of not more than 42x24x58 cm with a declared value of not more than UAH 6,000 is allowed at the pick-up and drop-off points.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:29 25.03.2020
Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

15:35 17.03.2020
Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

15:52 04.03.2020
Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

12:46 14.02.2020
Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

11:47 03.02.2020
Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

10:42 31.01.2020
Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

10:53 24.01.2020
Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

10:49 24.01.2020
Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

15:48 22.01.2020
Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

18:49 12.12.2019
Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Participation of legal entities in land turnover, conducting of referendum on time to determine ultimate success of land reform – IFC

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

One third of small, micro businesses in Ukraine to reduce number of employees – EBA poll

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Participation of legal entities in land turnover, conducting of referendum on time to determine ultimate success of land reform – IFC

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

One third of small, micro businesses in Ukraine to reduce number of employees – EBA poll

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again refuses govt bonds placement

GTSOU head estimates necessary volume of injection into Ukraine's UGS in 2020 at 2-3 bcm

EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

Kyivstar connects 43 more settlements to 4G network

PrivatBank files new lawsuit for $5.5 bln in Cyprus against ex-owners – bank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD