Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

Nova Poshta group of companies set up more than 200 pick-up and drop-off points in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Uzhgorod and Kherson during quarantine, Nova Poshta said in a statement on Monday, April 6.

The company plans to increase the number of pick-up and drop-off points to 400 by the end of April.

"For the convenience of customers, we set up most of the branded pick-up and drop-off points inside grocery stores," the company said.

Until the end of April, Nova Poshta plans to expand the network to 400 pick-up and drop-off points and install them in Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Mariupol and other cities.

Delivery of fully prepaid documents and parcels up to 30 kg of actual weight and a size of not more than 42x24x58 cm with a declared value of not more than UAH 6,000 is allowed at the pick-up and drop-off points.