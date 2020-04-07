Ukraine's Finance Ministry again refuses govt bonds placement

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine according to the results of consultations with primary dealers refused holding auctions on placement of government domestic loan bonds on Tuesday, April 7.

"Further auctions will be carried out in accordance with the schedule taking into account the demand and market conditions," the ministry said.

As reported, last week the agency also refused selling any bonds, and in the previous two weeks it placed only foreign currency bonds, announcing and then canceling auctions for the sale of hryvnia securities.

A week earlier, on March 10, primary auctions were also canceled. Like last week, it was supposed to be the first auctions after the change of the Minister of Finance: in early March, Ihor Umansky was appointed instead of Oksana Markarova, and on March 30 he was replaced by Serhiy Marchenko, who served as Deputy Minister of Finance several years ago.