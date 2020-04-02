Economy

10:46 02.04.2020

Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

The gas transmission system operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) in March 2020 ensured transportation of 4.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the EU and Moldova, which is 18% more than in the previous month, but 2.6 billion cubic meters or 36% less than in March 2019.

"In the first quarter of 2020 gas transit across the Ukrainian gas transmission system was 11.1 billion cubic meters, which is 53% less year-over-year," GTSOU said on Thursday.

According to the press release, Gazprom fully paid for all reserved capacities for the first quarter, taking into account 65 billion cubic meters of gas a year (178 million cubic meters a day).

