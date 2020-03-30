Govt completes preliminary preparation of amendments to state budget, spending on infrastructure, culture and education saved

The government has completed preliminary preparation of amendments to the state budget for 2020, while the new version of the bill has saved the costs on infrastructure, culture and education, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We have completed preliminary work on changes to the state budget. It was a difficult process, but this is what difficult times require. As a result, against all odds, the costs on infrastructure, development, culture and education have been saved," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to him, the costs of the stabilization fund will be directed to additional payments to medical and other employees who are involved in the fight against coronavirus disease, financial assistance to pensioners, payments to Ukrainians who lost their jobs due to the spread of this disease, as well as providing financial assistance to domestic business.