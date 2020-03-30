Economy

12:37 30.03.2020

Govt completes preliminary preparation of amendments to state budget, spending on infrastructure, culture and education saved

1 min read
Govt completes preliminary preparation of amendments to state budget, spending on infrastructure, culture and education saved

The government has completed preliminary preparation of amendments to the state budget for 2020, while the new version of the bill has saved the costs on infrastructure, culture and education, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We have completed preliminary work on changes to the state budget. It was a difficult process, but this is what difficult times require. As a result, against all odds, the costs on infrastructure, development, culture and education have been saved," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to him, the costs of the stabilization fund will be directed to additional payments to medical and other employees who are involved in the fight against coronavirus disease, financial assistance to pensioners, payments to Ukrainians who lost their jobs due to the spread of this disease, as well as providing financial assistance to domestic business.

Tags: #budget #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:47 30.03.2020
Rada dismisses bill with amendments to national budget 2020

Rada dismisses bill with amendments to national budget 2020

09:17 30.03.2020
PM suggests that Verkhovna Rada appoint Buslavets as Energy Minister, Marchenko as Finance Minister, Stepanov as Health Minister

PM suggests that Verkhovna Rada appoint Buslavets as Energy Minister, Marchenko as Finance Minister, Stepanov as Health Minister

17:06 28.03.2020
Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

09:42 25.03.2020
Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

10:34 24.03.2020
Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

09:34 24.03.2020
Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

10:00 23.03.2020
Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

09:25 23.03.2020
Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

15:00 21.03.2020
Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

12:20 21.03.2020
Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada dismisses bill with amendments to national budget 2020

After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

Ukraine's economy better prepared for crisis, its fall will be at level of other countries

LATEST

After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

NBU on Friday slightly increases interventions to support hryvnia in interbank market to $16 mln

Ukraine's economy better prepared for crisis, its fall will be at level of other countries

Payments on 'toxic' loan portfolio of PrivatBank almost halved in 2019

Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

Ukrainian Business Council proposes to partially resume business activities from April 3

Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD