Economy

10:29 25.03.2020

Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

1 min read
Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

Nova Poshta group of companies is launching the medicines delivery service throughout Ukraine, the company's press service said on Tuesday, March 24.

"With the introduction of quarantine and transport restrictions, the government strongly encourages Ukrainians to stay at home. We have already launched a test delivery of food products in Dnipropetrovsk region and support the government's decision, which allows us to provide the convenient medicines delivery service," the press service of Nova Poshta said, citing CEO Oleksandr Bulba.

According to the statement, medicines will be delivered to Nova Poshta offices, pick-up and drop-off points or by couriers throughout Ukraine.

To date, the company begins selling medicines together with Liki 24 Internet portal. In the future, the company plans to connect other partners who sell medicines.

Nova Poshta said that this refers to the delivery of medicines and related products and does not apply to narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, heavy and toxic medicines, the storage of which is prohibited in Ukraine.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:35 17.03.2020
Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

15:52 04.03.2020
Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

12:46 14.02.2020
Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

11:47 03.02.2020
Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

10:42 31.01.2020
Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

10:53 24.01.2020
Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

10:49 24.01.2020
Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

15:48 22.01.2020
Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

18:49 12.12.2019
Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

18:47 02.12.2019
Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

Ukrainian Business Council proposes to partially resume business activities from April 3

IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

President's office estimates extra costs to fight COVID-19 at $3.5-4 bln, expects to double IMF funding

LATEST

Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

Ukrainian Business Council proposes to partially resume business activities from April 3

Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

President's office estimates extra costs to fight COVID-19 at $3.5-4 bln, expects to double IMF funding

Economic fall under optimistic scenario with COVID-19 will amount to 5% of GDP in 2020 – Kovaliv

Govt approves extension of contract with Naftogaz chief Kobolev for four years

Decision to cut NBU refinancing rate to 10% from March 13 backed by seven MPC members

Dragon Capital head predicts 4-9% fall in Ukraine's GDP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD