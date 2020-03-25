Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

Nova Poshta group of companies is launching the medicines delivery service throughout Ukraine, the company's press service said on Tuesday, March 24.

"With the introduction of quarantine and transport restrictions, the government strongly encourages Ukrainians to stay at home. We have already launched a test delivery of food products in Dnipropetrovsk region and support the government's decision, which allows us to provide the convenient medicines delivery service," the press service of Nova Poshta said, citing CEO Oleksandr Bulba.

According to the statement, medicines will be delivered to Nova Poshta offices, pick-up and drop-off points or by couriers throughout Ukraine.

To date, the company begins selling medicines together with Liki 24 Internet portal. In the future, the company plans to connect other partners who sell medicines.

Nova Poshta said that this refers to the delivery of medicines and related products and does not apply to narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, heavy and toxic medicines, the storage of which is prohibited in Ukraine.