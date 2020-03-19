Economy

14:22 19.03.2020

Ukroboronprom restores artificial lung ventilators production at Burevisnyk in Kyiv, to launch FFP3 respirators output at Novator in Khmelnytsky

The state-owned concern Ukroboronprom is working to restore the production of artificial lung ventilators at Burevisnyk, Kyiv state-owned plant, Deputy Director of Ukroboronprom for Transformation Roman Bondar has said.

"We are trying to make our contribution to the fight against the pandemic. [Deputy Director of Ukroboronprom] Mustafa Nayyem is now engaged in restoration at Burevisnyk, and SOE Novator is focusing on the masks production," Bondar wrote on his Facebook page.

The head of the Monster Corporation Charitable Foundation Kateryna Nozhevnikova commented this post saying that the line for pre-ordering artificial lung ventilators at Burevisnyk is three weeks.

According to Nayyem, SOE Novator (Khmelnytsky), which specializes in the production of integrated radar systems, navigation equipment and communications, has recently become a certified manufacturer of medical equipment, in particular, ultraviolet devices for the safe disinfection of large rooms and surfaces.

According to him, after the announcement of quarantine, the enterprise urgently reoriented production and launched the sewing of medical gauze masks for the needs of the enterprise and other participants of Ukroboronprom. About 20,000 gauze masks have already been made, it is planned to increase its number to 100,000 units.

"At the same time, the enterprise is preparing to launch production of FFP3 first valve respirators made in Ukraine. Now, a new line is being installed with a capacity of 3 million of special equipment every month," Nayyem said.

Burevisnyk, Kyiv state-owned plant, was created in 1967 as an integral part of the defense industry of Ukraine for the production of complex radar systems for the shipbuilding industry of the USSR. It specializes in the production of high-tech medical equipment, in particular BRYZ artificial lung ventilators, sterilizers, medical equipment and special medical furniture. The production of medical equipment is certified.

The plant became a part of Ukroboronprom in 2010 with the creation of a state concern, and in November 2011 a bankruptcy case was commenced on the initiative of Kyivenergo.

Interfax-Ukraine
