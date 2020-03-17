Economy

15:35 17.03.2020

Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

2 min read
Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

The Nova Poshta group of companies temporarily closes offices in shopping and entertainment centers in several cities due to quarantine measures, parcels will be redirected to other offices, the company's press service said on Tuesday.

In particular, the following offices are temporarily closed in Odesa: office No. 84 (parcels are redirected to office No. 90), office No. 93 (No. 28), office No. 77 (No. 26), office No. 42 (No. 94).

In Odesa region: office No. 5 in Chornomorsk (No. 2), office No. 3 in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky (No. 1).

In Lviv: office No. 77 (No. 55) and office No. 78 (No. 69).

In Cherkasy: office No. 22 in the House of Trade (No. 15) and office No. 14 in the Depot shopping center (No. 2).

In Kyiv: office No. 322 in the Olympiysky shopping center (No. 150), office No. 138 in Sportlife Troyeschyna (No. 149), office No. 261 in the Prospekt shopping center (No. 318), office No. 164 in the Kvadrat shopping center, Troyeschyna (No. 67).

In Kherson: office No. 19 in the Central Department Store (No. 6).

In Vinnytsia: office No. 35 (No. 23), office No. 25 in the Barbara shopping center (No. 14), office No. 22 in the Hrosh shop (No. 7), office No. 36 in the Kvartal shopping center (No. 16).

In Lutsk: office No. 6 in the Varshavsky shopping center (parcels are redirected according to customer calling), office No. 23 in the Buratino shopping center (parcels are redirected according to customer calling).

All other offices of Nova Poshta and courier delivery are currently operating normally.

The company is negotiating with local authorities to avoid delivery restrictions.

Nova Poshta also said that all offices are equipped with hand disinfection stations (in the comfort zone of employees and in the client area), one-meter queue security lines have been created.

According to the group of companies, the offices often clean all surfaces using disinfectants. All employees of the offices before starting work undergo an initial inspection with temperature measurement. Posters with information on the prevention of COVID-19 were placed in the offices, instructions for preventive measures were developed for employees.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:52 04.03.2020
Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

12:46 14.02.2020
Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

11:47 03.02.2020
Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

10:42 31.01.2020
Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

10:53 24.01.2020
Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

10:49 24.01.2020
Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

15:48 22.01.2020
Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

18:49 12.12.2019
Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

18:47 02.12.2019
Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

15:08 12.11.2019
Nova Poshta starts delivery of goods from Rozetka to Moldova

Nova Poshta starts delivery of goods from Rozetka to Moldova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

Supreme Court to continue hearing Surkis case against PrivatBank on April 16 – source

Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

Rada appoints Ihor Petrashko Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine

Zelensky: Large businesses to organize transportation of their employees

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD