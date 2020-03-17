Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

The Nova Poshta group of companies temporarily closes offices in shopping and entertainment centers in several cities due to quarantine measures, parcels will be redirected to other offices, the company's press service said on Tuesday.

In particular, the following offices are temporarily closed in Odesa: office No. 84 (parcels are redirected to office No. 90), office No. 93 (No. 28), office No. 77 (No. 26), office No. 42 (No. 94).

In Odesa region: office No. 5 in Chornomorsk (No. 2), office No. 3 in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky (No. 1).

In Lviv: office No. 77 (No. 55) and office No. 78 (No. 69).

In Cherkasy: office No. 22 in the House of Trade (No. 15) and office No. 14 in the Depot shopping center (No. 2).

In Kyiv: office No. 322 in the Olympiysky shopping center (No. 150), office No. 138 in Sportlife Troyeschyna (No. 149), office No. 261 in the Prospekt shopping center (No. 318), office No. 164 in the Kvadrat shopping center, Troyeschyna (No. 67).

In Kherson: office No. 19 in the Central Department Store (No. 6).

In Vinnytsia: office No. 35 (No. 23), office No. 25 in the Barbara shopping center (No. 14), office No. 22 in the Hrosh shop (No. 7), office No. 36 in the Kvartal shopping center (No. 16).

In Lutsk: office No. 6 in the Varshavsky shopping center (parcels are redirected according to customer calling), office No. 23 in the Buratino shopping center (parcels are redirected according to customer calling).

All other offices of Nova Poshta and courier delivery are currently operating normally.

The company is negotiating with local authorities to avoid delivery restrictions.

Nova Poshta also said that all offices are equipped with hand disinfection stations (in the comfort zone of employees and in the client area), one-meter queue security lines have been created.

According to the group of companies, the offices often clean all surfaces using disinfectants. All employees of the offices before starting work undergo an initial inspection with temperature measurement. Posters with information on the prevention of COVID-19 were placed in the offices, instructions for preventive measures were developed for employees.