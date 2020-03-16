Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects a "quarantine program" of loans for small and medium-sized enterprises and tax changes from the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance, state and commercial banks.

"In the near future we expect "a quarantine program" of loans for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the concept of tax changes from the NBU, the Ministry of Finance, state and commercial banks. In addition, citizens who receive a pension of less than UAH 5,000, should get an additional payment in the amount of UAH 1,000," he said in a video message on his Facebook page.