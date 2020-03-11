Economy

09:51 11.03.2020

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

1 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke by phone with the IMF team led by Head of IMF Mission in Ukraine Ron van Rooden, and the sides discussed the further steps of cooperation.

According to a report posted on the government's website late on Tuesday, Finance Minister of Ukraine Ihor Umansky and Justice Minister Denys Maliuska took part in the conversation.

"The government of Ukraine is ready to continue cooperation with the IMF. The top priority is to launch the IMF Extended Fund Facility [EFF], especially to support structural reforms, macroeconomic and financial stability in the country," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister said that the government of Ukraine is committed to implementing reforms that are an important prerequisite for economic stability and development.

The new EFF is of utmost importance at the current stage of Ukraine's development, he said.

The parties also discussed further priority steps in the cooperation.

Shmyhal emphasized the importance of comprehensive support provided by the IMF to Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
