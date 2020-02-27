Kyivstar jointly with Ministry of Digital Transformation launches Smartphone for Parents course on Diia platform

Kyivstar mobile communications operator jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has launched a course for mobile literacy and proficiency of using a smartphone on the Diia.Digital Education platform.

"In 10 interactive video tutorials, your parents will find step-by-step instructions from turning on a brand new smartphone to setting it up for themselves. They will also learn how to install various useful applications on a smartphone, set up mobile Internet, communicate with relatives in a popular messenger for free, make video calls, listen to music and protect the phone from viruses," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said, commenting on the launch of the course in his Telegram channel.

"Smartphone for Parents" is the first online course on mobile literacy from Kyivstar company, which will help all beginners to have a way with smartphones, learn about all its advantages and master basic online services, according to a posting on the Diia.Digital Education website.

The course contains 10 interactive video tutorials that will help learn about the capabilities of a smartphone and master the basic online services – order tickets online, look for information on the Internet, sign up for a doctor online and much more.

"The goal of Kyivstar as a technological leader is not only to provide public access to high-quality mobile Internet, but also to teach the necessary digital skills... We believe that with the joint efforts of large business, the state and the public sector, we can achieve significant results in this direction. That is why we support the project of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the state's goal of digitalizing the population," Kyivstar Corporate Communications Director Anna Zakharash said.

She also recalled that in September 2019, Kyivstar launched the social educational project Smartphone for Parents on its own platform, which will help the senior people to learn how to use modern phones and use all their advantages.

The course is free and is available on the Diia.Digital Education platform.