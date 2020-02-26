Economy

17:42 26.02.2020

Industrial production in Ukraine 5.1% down in Jan 2020

Industrial production in Ukraine 5.1% down in Jan 2020

Industrial production in Ukraine in January 2020 decreased by 5.1% compared to January 2019, while in January last year a decrease of 3.3% was recorded compared to the same month of the previous year, the State Statistics Service has said.

The service said that with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, industrial production in January 2020 from January 2019 decreased by 4.7%.

The agency said that in relation to the last month of last year, industrial production in the first month of this year fell by 8.4%, however, taking into account the seasonal factor, an increase of 1.2% was fixed.

Interfax-Ukraine
