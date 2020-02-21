Economy

15:27 21.02.2020

EIB discusses financing of 10 projects in public sector of Ukraine in 2020 – Head of EIB representation

2 min read
EIB discusses financing of 10 projects in public sector of Ukraine in 2020 – Head of EIB representation

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is discussing a possibility of financing 10 projects in 2020 with Ukrainian partners from the public sector, Head of the EIB resident representation for Ukraine Jean-Erik de Zagon said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, among the projects under discussion are the development of Boryspil Airport, the M14 Mariupol-Kherson highway, road safety, the development of urban public transport, the Ukrposhta investment program, and the completion of the Tashlyk hydroelectric power plant.

In addition, they are discussing Ukraine's early restoration program, a project to improve energy efficiency in municipal buildings, a project to create vocational education and training centers in the country, as well as strengthening gas supply security.

Zagon also said that in 2019, the EIB financed projects in Ukraine for a total of EUR 540 million. According to him, these are two projects: reconstruction of roads in Ukraine in the amount of EUR 450 million and financing of projects of the Kernel agricultural group for EUR 90 million.

As reported, in December 2019, the EIB launched a project for EUR 400 million to provide long-term financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the agricultural sector of Ukraine. According to a report on the bank's website, the EIB loan will be provided through financial intermediaries in the private and public sectors.

Tags: #investment #eib
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:03 19.02.2020
China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

14:05 17.02.2020
Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

18:56 06.02.2020
Kovaliv discusses raising investments with DFC representatives

Kovaliv discusses raising investments with DFC representatives

18:09 05.02.2020
EIB could issue EUR300 mln loan to Boryspil airport for investment plan

EIB could issue EUR300 mln loan to Boryspil airport for investment plan

10:42 05.02.2020
Zelensky sets Cabinet the task to make proposals on "investment nanny" program before Feb end

Zelensky sets Cabinet the task to make proposals on "investment nanny" program before Feb end

16:13 01.02.2020
Official from Ukraine's presidential office discusses investment cooperation with Qatar's transport minister

Official from Ukraine's presidential office discusses investment cooperation with Qatar's transport minister

16:44 29.01.2020
UkraineInvest will need additional people for 'investment nannies' ­ head

UkraineInvest will need additional people for 'investment nannies' ­ head

10:28 28.01.2020
We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

09:53 28.01.2020
'Investment Nanny' will work on basis of UkraineInvest – Mylovanov

'Investment Nanny' will work on basis of UkraineInvest – Mylovanov

09:49 28.01.2020
'Nanny' for investors is agreement with govt on specific investment conditions – Mylovanov

'Nanny' for investors is agreement with govt on specific investment conditions – Mylovanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

LATEST

EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

Windrose launches flights from Kyiv to Ljubljana, Zagreb, from Dnipro to Berlin, Burgas

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Housing, utility reform should open market of public utilities for investments – Shmyhal

Some 5,000 high-rise buildings to undergo partial energy efficiency renovations, up to 1,000 houses full renovations in 2020 – official

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD