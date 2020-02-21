EIB discusses financing of 10 projects in public sector of Ukraine in 2020 – Head of EIB representation

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is discussing a possibility of financing 10 projects in 2020 with Ukrainian partners from the public sector, Head of the EIB resident representation for Ukraine Jean-Erik de Zagon said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, among the projects under discussion are the development of Boryspil Airport, the M14 Mariupol-Kherson highway, road safety, the development of urban public transport, the Ukrposhta investment program, and the completion of the Tashlyk hydroelectric power plant.

In addition, they are discussing Ukraine's early restoration program, a project to improve energy efficiency in municipal buildings, a project to create vocational education and training centers in the country, as well as strengthening gas supply security.

Zagon also said that in 2019, the EIB financed projects in Ukraine for a total of EUR 540 million. According to him, these are two projects: reconstruction of roads in Ukraine in the amount of EUR 450 million and financing of projects of the Kernel agricultural group for EUR 90 million.

As reported, in December 2019, the EIB launched a project for EUR 400 million to provide long-term financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the agricultural sector of Ukraine. According to a report on the bank's website, the EIB loan will be provided through financial intermediaries in the private and public sectors.