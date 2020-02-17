Economy

19:04 17.02.2020

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

1 min read
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz Ukrainy last week held consultations with investment banks and potential investors about the prospects for an IPO of the group, having received positive feedback, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev has said.

"The success of this process will depend on the ability to demonstrate customer focus. In particular, creating value for the end consumer through convenience (digitalization) and managing consumption (energy efficiency)," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Of the pleasant things, the Naftogaz team is positively perceived by the market because we "keep our promises and adhere to the values declared." And such things are inspiring," he added.

As reported, Andriy Kobolev has repeatedly voiced the potential for the sale on the exchange of the company's shares after its reform.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The group is a monopolist in storing natural gas in underground storage facilities and transporting oil through pipelines throughout the country.

Tags: #gas #kobolev #naftogaz #ipo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:02 17.02.2020
Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

18:01 14.02.2020
Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

15:31 14.02.2020
Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

14:38 05.02.2020
Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

15:58 04.02.2020
Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

13:27 31.01.2020
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

15:39 29.01.2020
Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

Construction industry to be reformed by year end – Shmyhal

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

Architectural inspectorate must be liquidated as it now exists – Deputy PM Shmyhal

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

LATEST

Housing, utility reform should open market of public utilities for investments – Shmyhal

Some 5,000 high-rise buildings to undergo partial energy efficiency renovations, up to 1,000 houses full renovations in 2020 – official

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

Construction industry to be reformed by year end – Shmyhal

Architectural inspectorate must be liquidated as it now exists – Deputy PM Shmyhal

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD