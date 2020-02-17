Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz Ukrainy last week held consultations with investment banks and potential investors about the prospects for an IPO of the group, having received positive feedback, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev has said.

"The success of this process will depend on the ability to demonstrate customer focus. In particular, creating value for the end consumer through convenience (digitalization) and managing consumption (energy efficiency)," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Of the pleasant things, the Naftogaz team is positively perceived by the market because we "keep our promises and adhere to the values declared." And such things are inspiring," he added.

As reported, Andriy Kobolev has repeatedly voiced the potential for the sale on the exchange of the company's shares after its reform.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The group is a monopolist in storing natural gas in underground storage facilities and transporting oil through pipelines throughout the country.