Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is considering the possibility of filing new lawsuit against PJSC Gazprom with the international arbitration tribunal and the EU antitrust authority, Executive Officer of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said on his Facebook page.

He said that currently, the possibility of transferring the gas entry points to the Ukraine-Russia border under current contracts of European companies, the complicacy of gas exports by independent gas producers from Russia, the complicacy of Asian gas transit across Russia and the losses of Naftogaz from Gazprom's participation in debt obligations of RosUkrEnergo.