Economy

15:22 07.02.2020

Decline in number of business' complaints on tax audits, rise in number of complaints on govt bodies seen in Q4 2019 – BOC

2 min read
Decline in number of business' complaints on tax audits, rise in number of complaints on govt bodies seen in Q4 2019 – BOC

The Business Ombudsman Council (BOC) in October-December 2019 received 412 complaints, which is almost the same as in July-September (428 complaints), and most of the complaints still concern tax issues (62%), the BOC said in a press release.

According to the press release, entrepreneurs complained less about tax inspections and criminal cases initiated by the State Fiscal Service, but the number of complaints about suspension of tax invoices increased by 8%.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the BOC received 36 complaints about the actions of state regulators, which is a quarter more compared to the third quarter of last year.

At the same time, the number of complaints against the Justice Ministry, the actions of customs officers, prosecutors and local authorities decreased.

"In comparison with Q3 2019 we observe a decline in the number of complaints lodged by companies registered in the city of Kyiv (-11%) and Kharkiv region (-16%). At the same time, the Council received more appeals from Kyiv region (+13%), Dnipropetrovsk region (+35%) and Zaporizhia region (+35%)," the BOC said in the release.

Most of the appeals come from Ukrainian business – 348 complaints based on the results of the fourth quarter of 2019. Moreover, in the context of company size, the main category of complainants were lodged by small and medium-sized businesses (288 complaints), the BOC said.

Tags: #ombudsman #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 07.02.2020
Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

10:42 04.02.2020
Business class buildings prevail in primary housing market of Kyiv in 2019 – expert

Business class buildings prevail in primary housing market of Kyiv in 2019 – expert

16:45 20.01.2020
Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

17:55 14.01.2020
Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

17:43 20.12.2019
SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

16:09 10.12.2019
Donbas residents have to 'be lured to join Ukrainian-language space' as soon as they find it possible - Ukrainian language ombudsman

Donbas residents have to 'be lured to join Ukrainian-language space' as soon as they find it possible - Ukrainian language ombudsman

14:55 06.12.2019
EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

14:18 08.11.2019
EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

17:12 29.10.2019
Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

15:04 29.10.2019
PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

LATEST

Regulator allows operators to begin sharing frequencies in 800-900 MHz bands to launch 4G networks

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

American Chamber of Commerce urges president to veto bill with regulation of cigarettes trade margin

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Water supply, sewerage tariffs in Ukraine will grow by an average of 20%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD