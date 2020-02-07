Economy

09:54 07.02.2020

Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

2 min read
Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

The Ministry of Energy and Environment Protection expects that the operator of the electricity transmission system Ukrenergo in the near future will submit an updated forecast balance of the unified energy system of Ukraine, which, among other things, will contain minimized volumes of electricity imports from the Russian Federation and Belarus, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"The ministry's position on this issue [electricity imports from Russia and Belarus] is known. There is a letter asking you to block import of electricity. There is a clear position on this issue. A new balance is being prepared. A meeting was held in late January. The system operator Ukrenergo in the near future should file a balance in which it will minimize – only in the framework of operational security – the possibility of importing electricity from Russia and Belarus. We are maximally loading our own production facilities," he said during a joint visit with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Mezhyrichanska mine (Chervonohrad, Lviv region).

As reported, the Ministry of Energy in the forecast balance for 2020 approved at the beginning of November last year foresaw the growth of electricity imports by 2.8 times, to 4.14 billion kWh compared to the expected at that time 1.488 billion kWh of imports in 2019.

According to Ukrenergo, the actual energy imports figures for the six months, since the launch of the new energy market model in July, amounted to 2.699 billion kWh of electricity. Some 851.297 million kWh (31.5% of the total imports) were imported from Belarus, while 286.264 million kWh (10.6%) from Russia.

Tags: #orzhel #electricity #energy_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:47 07.02.2020
Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

15:39 29.01.2020
Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

14:16 26.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on control of electricity prices in conditions of not enough competition

Zelensky signs law on control of electricity prices in conditions of not enough competition

17:02 24.12.2019
Ukraine's income from gas transit to be $15 bln in five years – Energy minister

Ukraine's income from gas transit to be $15 bln in five years – Energy minister

11:41 19.12.2019
Energy Community to mediate in conflict between Ukrainian renewable energy market players, Energy Ministry

Energy Community to mediate in conflict between Ukrainian renewable energy market players, Energy Ministry

11:06 19.12.2019
Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

10:34 11.12.2019
Ukrenergo restricts imports of electricity as much as possible over continued low demand

Ukrenergo restricts imports of electricity as much as possible over continued low demand

13:11 06.12.2019
Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

12:41 02.12.2019
Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

LATEST

Water supply, sewerage tariffs in Ukraine will grow by an average of 20%

Kovaliv discusses raising investments with DFC representatives

Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

EIB could issue EUR300 mln loan to Boryspil airport for investment plan

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Participation of traders in e-trade in raw wood will lead to rise in timber prices – EBA

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD