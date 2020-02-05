Economy

17:51 05.02.2020

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

The German national railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG will provide support to the management of Ukrzaliznytsia in the field of freight, passenger transportation, infrastructure and the provision of services and maintenance from January 1, 2021, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"The primary task will be to study the state of Ukrzaliznytsia and create a roadmap for changes. The next step is that from January 1, 2021 Deutsche Bahn will provide support in management in the field of freight, passenger transportation, infrastructure, the provision of services and maintenance," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Honcharuk, the partnership of companies also stimulates the launch of new routes and will contribute to closer integration of transport systems.

"The priority of our government is to increase the management efficiency of Ukrzaliznytsia and ensure the transition to the European model of the railway transportation market," the prime minister emphasized.

At the same time, he recalled that the cooperation of the companies does not imply the sale or lease of such a strategically important state-owned facility as Ukrzaliznytsia.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia, the German national railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH signed a memorandum of understanding regarding strategic partnership for the development of Ukrzaliznytsia.

