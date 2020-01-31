Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to coordinate amendments to the rules of the Forpost domestic payment system (part of the Nova Poshta group of companies), which, in particular, provide for a change in its status and name to the NovaPay international payment system, the central bank's website says.

The National Bank said that NovaPay became the 11th international payment system in the Ukrainian market, the payment organization of which is a resident.

Information about NovaPay was entered in the register of payment systems, settlement systems, participants in these systems and payment infrastructure services operators on January 29.

The corresponding list also includes MoneyGram, Western Union, Meest, Xazri, Sigue Money Transfer, Ria, Clear Junction, Transfast, and Intelexpress.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the express delivery market in Ukraine. The company's network consists of more than 6,000 branches throughout the country.