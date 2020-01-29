Govt approves dismissal of Ukrzaliznytsia head, will announce new competition – Honcharuk

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the dismissal of Ukrzaliznytsia Head Yevhen Kravtsov.

"Today we have approved the dismissal of the head of Ukrzaliznytsia. It is an important step towards the reboot of such a big state company," Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk said at a press briefing following the government's meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He did not specify whether Kravtsov would be transferred to another position at the Infrastructure Ministry, but noted that a new competition for the position would be announced.

Earlier a source said that the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia accepted a letter of resignation from Kravtsov.

According to the source, the supervisory board considered two options: to transfer Kravtsov for a job at the Infrastructure Ministry (under his request) and to break up the contract under an initiative of the supervisory board.

On January 27, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said that the company's supervisory board would consider an issue of resignation of Kravtsov in the near future holding a number of meetings over the issue.

Though, Krykliy himself said that he did not yet know about those, who want to replace Ukrzaliznytsia head. "The candidates for this position are not known so far," he said.