Economy

12:18 29.01.2020

Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to liquidate the Crimean-Black Sea and Azov maritime inspectorates under the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"They [the indicated maritime inspectorates] were created with the aim of strengthening environmental control in ports. Unfortunately, the experiment had the opposite result. Instead of proper control, the state received numerous complaints from international carriers and ship owners. In fact, these bodies completely discredited themselves, and today a decision was made to eliminate them," he said.

According to Honcharuk, the functions of the indicated maritime inspectorates to supervise ships will be transferred to the regional inspectorates.

"From now on, every detention of the ship should be authorized exclusively by the head of the State Environmental Inspectorate," the prime minister said.

As reported, in November 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed ex-Member of Parliament Yehor Firsov acting Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Tags: #honcharuk #government #inspectorate #sea
