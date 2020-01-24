Siemens to double business in Ukraine in next three years

Siemens business in Ukraine has doubled over the past three years, the company expects to maintain such growth rates in the next three years, Director General of Siemens Ukraine Maciej Tomasz Zielinski has said.

"In the industries where we work – in energy, in the food industry, in business processes – we consider this possible with the right policy of the government of the country," he told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Ukrainian House, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, WNISEF and Horizon Capital in Davos.

According to him, the matter concerns the continuing of the policy of energy independence, increasing production efficiency, further developing the agricultural sector that can feed the whole of Europe and even more.

In addition, the expert noted a great development potential of the Ukrainian industry due to its digital transformation.

"There are not many countries that would be as good as Ukraine and have the potential for a leap," he said.

At the same time, he called on Ukrainian companies to be more flexible, more market-oriented and customer oriented.

"Siemens offers technologies that improve efficiency and help our customers be more successful," he added.

Siemens Ukraine, founded in 1997, is a supplier of products, services and integrated solutions for the energy sector, industry, transport, building automation and urban infrastructure. The central office is located in Kyiv, the regional branches are in Lviv, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih, Odesa, and Kharkiv.