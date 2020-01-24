Economy

10:53 24.01.2020

Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

 The Nova Poshta group of companies in 2019 actively developed branches in remote settlements, its director Oleksandr Bulba has told reporters.

"Now that we have more than 6,000 branches throughout the country, we cover about 65% of the population of Ukraine. Today, the growth potential is about 35%. Yes, these are small towns, but we will boldly go there," he said.

In 2019, the company opened 3,300 new branches in more than 3,100 new settlements.

"Of these 3,300 branches, the majority were opened in regional settlements with the population of less than 5,000 people. There, branches were mainly opened according to a simplified franchising model in rural stores … However, some of them have already grown from small locations into a full-fledged post office," the director said.

According to him, the company has a special subsidy program for new branches, and it is ready to invest in the development of its network.

According to Bulba, the company in its plans focuses on the performance of the European delivery market.

"According to rough estimates, in Germany there are on average 45 parcels per capita, in Poland the figure is about 16. The figure in Ukraine now is about nine parcels. In the development of delivery, Ukraine is very close to Poland, but now we are beginning to actively catch up with them, showing much stronger growth," he said.

