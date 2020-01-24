Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

The Nova Poshta group of companies delivered over 212 million parcels in 2019, which is 22% more than in 2018.

Director of the company Oleksandr Bulba said in December 2019 a total of 24.5 million parcels were delivered, of which 1.3 million were actually delivered in one day.

"In 2019, we opened 3,300 new branches in more than 3,100 new settlements," he said.

According to him, also last year the company delivered 500,000 air parcels (testing of this service was launched in August 2019).

Khmelnytsky Innovation Terminal (opened in May 2019) processed 27.6 million shipments, Lviv terminal, which opened in the fall of 2019, processed 14.2 million parcels. Kyiv Innovation Terminal handled 97.8 million shipments.

In addition, in 2019, Nova Poshta delivered 3.4 million international shipments, which is 26% more than in 2018, of which 2.3 million from China (an increase of 30%).

In 2019, Nova Poshta International increased the number of deliveries from the United States by 20%, doubled from the UK and tripled from Poland.

Most often, according to the company, Ukrainians order clothes and shoes, accessories for mobile phones and small electronics.