18:14 22.01.2020

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

 Industrial production in Ukraine in 2019 decreased by 1.8% compared to 2018, while in December 2019 from December 2018 the decline was 7.7%, the State Statistics Service has reported.

The agency said that with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, industrial production in the country in December 2019 compared to December 2018 decreased by 8.3%.

In relation to the previous month, in December of last year industrial production fell by 1.7%, and taking into account the seasonal factor by 1.1%.

According to the report, in 2019 production in processing industry fell by 2%, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 4.1%, in mining and quarrying remained at the level of 2018.

In processing industry, the decline in December 2019 compared to December 2018 was 5.4%, in mining and quarrying some 8.5%, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning some by 15.7%.

