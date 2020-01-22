Economy

15:48 22.01.2020

Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

2 min read
Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Nova Poshta group of companies plans to invest $100 million in infrastructure development in 2020, co-owner of the company Volodymyr Popereshniuk wrote on his Facebook page.

"We plan $100 million investment in the development of Nova Poshta for 2020. For us, this is an unprecedented amount, but we need to start sometime. I already said that Nova Poshta had not yet developed, but only trained. Now we are starting!" he declared.

This year, the company plans to launch the second phase of Kyiv Innovation Center, increasing the capacity to 50,000 parcels per hour (with a prospect of up to 60,000).

It is also planned to build four large innovation centers with an automated sorting system in Brovary, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

"The capacity of each will be up to 20,000 parcels per hour. We will also build, update and equip dozens of other terminals in Ukrainian cities with modern equipment," he said.

In addition, Nova Poshta plans to build the first cargo terminal with a robotic system for sorting pallets and bulky goods, to modernize branches and introduce new equipment to increase the speed of customer service.

"We plan to purchase scooters, pickups, minibuses and intercity containers," the co-owner of the company said.

According to him, most of the investment will be used for information technology and the development of mobile services.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 12.12.2019
Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

18:47 02.12.2019
Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

15:08 12.11.2019
Nova Poshta starts delivery of goods from Rozetka to Moldova

Nova Poshta starts delivery of goods from Rozetka to Moldova

15:41 21.10.2019
Nova Poshta increases tax and fee payments by 30% in nine months

Nova Poshta increases tax and fee payments by 30% in nine months

14:53 13.09.2019
Nova Poshta launches nightly delivery by air from Lviv to Dnipro

Nova Poshta launches nightly delivery by air from Lviv to Dnipro

10:51 30.08.2019
Nova Poshta intends deliver parcels by plane within one day

Nova Poshta intends deliver parcels by plane within one day

10:21 09.08.2019
Nova Poshta doubles volume of deliveries in Moldova, triples in Georgia in H1

Nova Poshta doubles volume of deliveries in Moldova, triples in Georgia in H1

15:13 24.07.2019
Nova Poshta raises number of branches by 42.9% in H1, 2019

Nova Poshta raises number of branches by 42.9% in H1, 2019

18:45 18.06.2019
Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

18:58 12.06.2019
Nova Poshta to open Lviv innovative sorting terminal in Sept

Nova Poshta to open Lviv innovative sorting terminal in Sept

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

LATEST

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukraine interested in increasing of Cargill investments into agrarian sector – Zelensky

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Program with IMF might contain relief of administrative pressure on energy markets – PM

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

PM: We expect to get three-year program from IMF soon

Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD