Economy

12:02 16.01.2020

Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates restructuring of UAH 116 bln debt to Finance Ministry in 2020

1 min read
Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates restructuring of UAH 116 bln debt to Finance Ministry in 2020

The Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates the restructuring of its UAH 116 billion debt to the Finance Ministry in 2020, Managing Director of the fund Svitlana Rekrut has said.

"The second priority is restructuring of the debt to the Finance Ministry, which is left in the amount of UAH 49 billion and UAH 67 billion. This is more than the principal amount of the debt, as these are interest accrued," she said during the presentation of the Strategy of Ukrainian Financial Sector Development until 2025 held in Kyiv on Thursday.

As reported, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada passed at second reading president's bill with amendments to the national budget for 2020 regarding the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (bill No. 2589). The law provides for an increase in the special fund of the national budget in 2020 by UAH 2 billion due to early repayment on bills by the Deposit Guarantee Fund. These funds will be used to finance a new budget-sustained program – the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Tags: #deposit_guarantee_fund #finance_ministry
12:18 16.01.2020
No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

10:04 03.01.2020
Deposit Guarantee Fund auctions pool of VAB Bank assets

12:44 26.12.2019
Money sent to accounts of banks under liquidation grows by 40% in 2029, to UAH 9.5 bln – Deposit Guarantee Fund

18:53 24.12.2019
Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

14:34 20.12.2019
SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

16:55 13.12.2019
Ukraine on Dec 17 to offer govt bonds in euros, four-year hryvnia-pegged govt bonds out of schedule

17:56 10.12.2019
Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

18:02 26.11.2019
Finance Ministry decreases rate for four-year govt bonds to 12.4% thanks to demand of UAH 7.7 bln

10:33 08.11.2019
President vetoes bill on verification, monitoring of govt payments due to technical reasons – Finance ministry

15:55 15.10.2019
Decision of Court of Appeal in London on PrivatBank marks new round of proceedings – Finance ministry

