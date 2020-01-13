Economy

10:56 13.01.2020

PM instructs to launch fully-featured central logging records in Ukraine before Feb 1

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has instructed to launch the electronic fully-featured central logging records before February 1, 2020, he said after a meeting with the regions devoted to fight with shadow markets.

"I gave the order that on February 1, 2020 in Ukraine, central logging records should work at full: The Interior Ministry, the State Forest Resources Agency and the State Environmental Inspectorate [were ordered] to continuously prevent illegal logging and identify violations; the State Forest Resources Agency, other permanent forest users and forest owners [are instructed] to publish information on forest violations on official websites. Also regional administrations must submit proposals on assigning forests that do not have an owner to permanent forest users," Honcharuk wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday, January 10.

According to him, about 12% of the forest fund of Ukraine is under the jurisdiction of local authorities. Of the 187 municipal permanent forest users, 69 are connected to the electronic logging system.

Some 7.5% of the forest fund is not assigned to regular forest users, which means that they are not protected and there are no records.

The prime minister also announced the closure of more than 5,300 illegal gambling establishments.

"I instructed the heads of the regional administrations and the National Police to continue the fight against them, namely: to take all measures to prevent advertising of the illegal gaming business, to strengthen measures to prevent the illegal gambling business from going online," Honcharuk said.

As regards the fight against illegal fuel trafficking, the State Fiscal Service (SFS) and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will continue inspections, and the local authorities will join the process within the framework of working groups, the prime minister added.

