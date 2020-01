Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

Belneftekhim has confirmed the suspension of crude shipments from Russian oil companies from January 1, 2020 due to the absence of relevant contracts.

"Oil shipments from Russia have been suspended. Active work is ongoing at the moment to sign contracts for January," Belneftekhim spokesperson told Interfax.