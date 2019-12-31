Lukashenko, Medvedev agree on Russian fossil fuel deliveries to Belarus without contracts - Belarusian presidential press service

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev together with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak have agreed on specific deliveries of oil to Belarus while lacking oil and gas contracts.

"Working issues were discussed in continuation of the talks with Vladimir Putin and in view of the fact that there are still no signed contracts that would regulate work in the oil and gas sphere from January 1 onwards. The discussion has resulted in an agreement on organizing a specific effort on shipping fossil fuel resources to Belarus," the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement quoted by the state news agency BelTA on Tuesday.

"Alexander Lukashenko discussed the same issues on the phone with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak [...] That was about specific schedules and companies that will be shipping oil to Belarus," the statement said.

As reported earlier, Lukashenko has tasked the government with finalizing within a few hours talks on oil shipments to Belarus by Russian oil companies. Lukashenko has also ordered within the next few days to begin alternative imports to Russian shipments of oil.