Economy

17:54 31.12.2019

Lukashenko, Medvedev agree on Russian fossil fuel deliveries to Belarus without contracts - Belarusian presidential press service

1 min read
Lukashenko, Medvedev agree on Russian fossil fuel deliveries to Belarus without contracts - Belarusian presidential press service

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev together with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak have agreed on specific deliveries of oil to Belarus while lacking oil and gas contracts.

"Working issues were discussed in continuation of the talks with Vladimir Putin and in view of the fact that there are still no signed contracts that would regulate work in the oil and gas sphere from January 1 onwards. The discussion has resulted in an agreement on organizing a specific effort on shipping fossil fuel resources to Belarus," the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement quoted by the state news agency BelTA on Tuesday.

"Alexander Lukashenko discussed the same issues on the phone with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak [...] That was about specific schedules and companies that will be shipping oil to Belarus," the statement said.

As reported earlier, Lukashenko has tasked the government with finalizing within a few hours talks on oil shipments to Belarus by Russian oil companies. Lukashenko has also ordered within the next few days to begin alternative imports to Russian shipments of oil.

Tags: #medvedev #fuel #lukashenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:27 09.12.2019
Resolution of gas dispute with Ukraine only possible with "zero option" – Medvedev

Resolution of gas dispute with Ukraine only possible with "zero option" – Medvedev

16:16 17.10.2019
EBA concerned about irregularities when considering important bills of fuel and energy sector

EBA concerned about irregularities when considering important bills of fuel and energy sector

11:44 11.10.2019
Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

12:25 08.10.2019
Zelensky left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

Zelensky left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

16:37 04.10.2019
Lukashenko says Ukraine, Belarus have wherewithal to co-host Olympic games

Lukashenko says Ukraine, Belarus have wherewithal to co-host Olympic games

16:17 04.10.2019
Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

15:14 04.10.2019
Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

10:26 01.10.2019
Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

14:34 23.08.2019
Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

14:35 31.07.2019
Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

Hryvnia strengthening could resume in second half of Jan – bankers

Ukraine-Russia gas talks continue in Vienna – GTSOU head

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

LATEST

Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

President signs law on compliance of NCER activities with Constitution

Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

Hryvnia strengthening could resume in second half of Jan – bankers

Ukraine-Russia gas talks continue in Vienna – GTSOU head

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

Antitrust agency permits EssilorLuxottica to buy largest Ukrainian eye-glass network Luxoptica

Nuclear inspectorate approves transfer of Westinghouse fuel at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP into industrial exploitation

Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

Banks with Russian capital have worst results of stress tests

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD