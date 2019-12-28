Economy

13:30 28.12.2019

Banks start publishing results of stress tests

Ukrainian banks have started posting the results of their stress tests conducted by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on their websites.

So, the state-owned PrivatBank and Ukrgasbank, as well as UkrSibbank, OTP Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, ProCredit Bank and Kredobank did not need additional capital according to the results of stress tests.

The estimated capital shortage of state-owned Oschadbank under the baseline scenario was UAH 13.49 billion, under the adverse macroeconomic scenario – UAH 28.25 billion, and by September 1, thanks to the measures taken, the bank had reduced it to UAH 6.19 billion and to UAH 21.14 billion, respectively.

The need in capital of state-owned Ukreximbank under the baseline amounted to UAH 9.776 billion, under the adverse macroeconomic scenario – UAH 17.53 billion; by September 1, the bank had decreased the figures to UAH 3.671 billion and to UAH 12.188 billion, respectively.

The estimated capital shortage of the subsidiary of the Russian Sberbank under the baseline scenario was UAH 1.44 billion, under the adverse scenario – UAH 4.759 billion. By September 1, as a result of the measures taken, the financial institution had no need for additional capital.

