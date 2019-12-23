Economy

13:48 23.12.2019

Rumors that Russia signed contracts for direct gas supply to Ukraine not true - Kozak

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak has denied reports that Russia allegedly signed contracts with a number of Ukrainian companies for direct supply of gas to Ukraine.

"As regards direct supply of gas from Russia to Ukraine, we have agreed to discuss these issues again after the New Year [holidays], after all issues [associated with transit] are settled," Kozak said at a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his deputies.

"There's now a 'storm in a teacup' raging in Ukraine that there are some five contracts with Ukrainian companies on the basis of which we will supply gas," Kozak said.

"It's not true. We don't have any contracts except for the agreements with the Ukrainian government; we will be acting strictly within this protocol," he said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #gas
Завантаження...
