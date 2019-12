Gazprom, Naftogaz to sign five-year contract, transit volume to reach 65 bcm in 2020 – source

Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine will sign a five-year transit contract, a source in Gazprom told journalists.

According to the source, the transit volume will reach 65 billion cubic meters in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters each year in 2021-2024.