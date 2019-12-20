Economy

10:46 20.12.2019

Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

1 min read
Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at an off-schedule meeting on Friday passed a resolution on the abolishment of the provisions on lottery agents in the license conditions, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"Today, the government ruled out the possibility of spreading gambling under the guise of state lotteries. Ministers voted to repeal the relevant provisions regarding distributors of lotteries in the licensing conditions. Now, establishments with slot machines will not be able to illegally work under the guise of state lotteries, hiding under sub-authorization agreements to distribute state instant lotteries," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the National Police today to begin checking the activities of all operators of state lotteries regarding compliance with the law on the prohibition of gambling, and the State Fiscal Service (SFS) to organize license checks of all so-called "state lotteries."

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, who was present at the meeting of the government, said in his Telegram channel that Interior Minister Arsen Avakov reported on the closure of 152 points of illegal slot machines that night and the seizure of equipment worth UAH 46 million.

Tags: #lottery #government
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:30 20.12.2019
Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

11:32 12.12.2019
Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

13:53 11.12.2019
German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

13:38 11.12.2019
Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

12:57 11.12.2019
Govt returns to state ownership 14 asset complexes of Food and Grain Corporation

Govt returns to state ownership 14 asset complexes of Food and Grain Corporation

12:34 11.12.2019
Govt creates Financial Supervision Office to replace State Audit Service

Govt creates Financial Supervision Office to replace State Audit Service

17:24 22.11.2019
EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

16:47 21.11.2019
Govt adds Ukrzaliznytsia, TV and Radio Company, two more objects to list of strategic state enterprises

Govt adds Ukrzaliznytsia, TV and Radio Company, two more objects to list of strategic state enterprises

12:13 21.11.2019
Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

10:57 14.11.2019
Ukraine welcomes adoption of amendment to EU gas directive by Germany's Bundestag – PM

Ukraine welcomes adoption of amendment to EU gas directive by Germany's Bundestag – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's readiness to sign transit contract could be connected with imminent Nord Stream 2 sanctions – Naftogaz CEO

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

Payment by Gazprom of $3 bln under Stockholm ruling could be part of package agreement on gas with Ukraine, talks ongoing – source

Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

Ukraine, Russia, EC have protocol bringing them closer to gas transit contract – Ukraine's energy minister

LATEST

Russia's readiness to sign transit contract could be connected with imminent Nord Stream 2 sanctions – Naftogaz CEO

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

Payment by Gazprom of $3 bln under Stockholm ruling could be part of package agreement on gas with Ukraine, talks ongoing – source

Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

Naftogaz ready to sell Kirovohradgaz – Naftogaz head

Kolomoisky to head supervisory board of 1+1 TV channel

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians worsens for second month in row – study

Poll: 40% of Ukrainians positively view outcomes of Normandy-format summit in Paris

Dragon Capital cuts stake in DUPD investment fund to 59.9%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD