Economy

10:14 20.12.2019

Kolomoisky to head supervisory board of 1+1 TV channel

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, as the main shareholder of the 1+1 media group, will head the supervisory board of the 1+1 television channel, the channel's press service said on Thursday.

"Today, on December 19, 2019, 1+1 Media announces the completion of the decentralization process and presents an updated management structure for the group. ... Ihor Kolomoisky, as the group's main shareholder, will head the Supervisory Board of Studio 1+1 TV Radio Company LLC," it said.

In addition, Yaroslav Pakholchuk has been appointed the new head of the 1+1 media board and the director general.

It is noted that MP Oleksandr Tkachenko (faction of the Servant of the People) remains the honorary president of 1+1 media.

Media holding 1+1 media manages the following TV channels: 1+1, 2+2, TET, PlusPlus, 1+1 International, Unian-TV, Bihudi, the news agency UNIAN, such Internet projects as Hlavred and Telekrytyka. The holding also has its own production department, which includes the 1+1 video VOD platform and Media & Production High School. The main owner of the group is Ihor Kolomoisky.

Interfax-Ukraine
