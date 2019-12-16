Economy

15:05 16.12.2019

Economy ministry predicts implementation of 10 concession projects in 2020

 The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine expects that 10 concession projects will be implemented by the end of 2020, Deputy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We have every chance to implement 10 such projects during the next year," Svyrydenko said during a public private partnership conference in Kyiv on Monday.

She also recalled that at present, there are only two projects in operation – the Kherson seaport and the Olvia stevedore.

As reported, the government announced the start of competitions for pilot concession projects in ports (the Kherson seaport and the Olvia stevedore) on September 12, 2019. An agreement will be concluded with the winner of each competition, the parties to which will be the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, the winner of the competition, as well as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which will be created and registered as the winner of the competition in Ukraine for the implementation of the project.

Tags: #economic_development #concession
