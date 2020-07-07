Economy

16:07 07.07.2020

Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

1 min read
Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko has said that a reduction in the key policy rate of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) below inflation could be seen.

"I believe that it is necessary to further lower the key policy rate. I don't see a problem if our key policy rate is lower than inflation," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, lowering the key policy rate to 6% per annum is a positive step for the economy, but belated.

"A decrease of up to 6% is a good step, but when did it happen? It needed to be done half a year ago when the trend only started. Our industry declined in the fourth quarter of last year," the minister said.

Tags: #economic_development #nbu #petrashko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:44 07.07.2020
Operational plans of state-owned banks foresee cut of NPL in system to 32% by 2023 – NBU

Operational plans of state-owned banks foresee cut of NPL in system to 32% by 2023 – NBU

17:17 07.07.2020
Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

17:10 07.07.2020
IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

13:35 06.07.2020
NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

14:46 04.07.2020
Zelensky: banking sector offers candidates for NBU head, they are being considered

Zelensky: banking sector offers candidates for NBU head, they are being considered

18:50 03.07.2020
Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

18:43 03.07.2020
Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

17:23 03.07.2020
Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

15:41 03.07.2020
NBU's low inflation policy is supported by vast majority of Ukrainians – survey

NBU's low inflation policy is supported by vast majority of Ukrainians – survey

12:07 03.07.2020
NBU assures business of unchanged policy with maintaining independence

NBU assures business of unchanged policy with maintaining independence

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Demand at primary govt bond auctions plunges lower UAH 0.3 bln

IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

Ukraine asks EC, Energy Community Secretariat for help in conflict with Slovakia's gas TSO – head of Gas TSO of Ukraine

Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

LATEST

Demand at primary govt bond auctions plunges lower UAH 0.3 bln

PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

Ukraine asks EC, Energy Community Secretariat for help in conflict with Slovakia's gas TSO – head of Gas TSO of Ukraine

DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

Energy Ministry, Energy Efficiency Agency propose funding companies' energy efficiency with carbon dioxide emission tax

Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

Almost 30% of companies plan to sell their business, assets in next 6-12 months – research

Министерство защиты окружающей среды Украины рекомендует выдерживать медицинские маски в пакетах по 72 часа перед утилизацией

Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

U.S. Congress members urge Zelensky to maintain consensus dialogue with RES investors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD