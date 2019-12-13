E-system for real estate developers presented in Ukraine, to be launched by Dec 2020 – Honcharuk

The launch of the e-system for real estate developers is the first step in the fight against corruption in the construction sphere. The e-system for the registration of all procedures in the sphere of construction will be launched in Ukraine by December 2020, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"Construction is traditionally one of the most corrupt spheres. All of these $5 per [square] meter and so on – we all know about this. That is why the presentation of this service is the first serious step in fight against corruption in the sphere of construction," he said during the presentation of the service in Kyiv on Friday.

Honcharuk added that at first the system will deal with the CC1 class facilities (low consequence for loss of human life), the share of which exceeds 80% on the market.

He also said that the system will start operating with other facilities in the next few months.

"There is a president's order to launch a big e-system that would digitize absolutely all construction procedures by December next year," Honcharuk said.

As reported, the e-system for real estate developers will be launched within the unified electronic system from December 24, 2019.