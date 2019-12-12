Economy

18:49 12.12.2019

Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

2 min read
The number of shipments in Ukraine and abroad served by the Nova Poshta group of companies (Kyiv) after Black Friday was 26% up compared to the same period in 2018, the carrier's website reported.

"The peak of the number of issued express invoices occurred on Monday, when Ukrainian online stores prepared most of the orders for shipment – more than 1 million parcels and goods were registered in our system over one day," Oleksandr Bulba, the director of Nova Poshta, said.

According to him, the most popular categories of goods in Ukraine during the global sale were electronic appliances, clothes, children's goods, and cosmetics.

According to the service, NP Shopping deliveries from foreign online stores (part of the Nova Poshta group), the number of registered items within five days after Black Friday in 2019 increased by 36% compared to 2018. At the same time, the maximum number of registered parcels on the peak day grew by 33%.

The most sought after stores in 2019 were Amazon, eBay, 6pm, Victoria's Secret, Carter's. The most popular foreign product categories were electronics, clothing, cosmetics, and children's products.

The company also reported on the active preparation for peak loads of the pre-holiday season, the work schedule of the departments is changing.

Tags: #nova_poshta
