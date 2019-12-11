STADA CEO: We plan to expand our Biopharma product line

The German pharmaceutical company STADA, after the acquisition of the pharmaceutical business for prescription and over-the-counter products of Biopharma, the manufacturer of blood-derived products, plans to focus on expanding its product line, STADA CEO Peter Goldschmidt has said at a news conference.

"Our goal is to give more high quality products to Ukraine. We plan to expand the product line, create additional jobs and in the next two or three years invest about EUR5 million in production capacities," he said.

According to him, after the purchase of the Biopharma business, STADA intends to become one of the main players in the pharmaceutical markets of Central and Eastern Europe.

"Our strategy is aimed at Europe. From a strategic point of view, the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market is very dynamic, and it makes sense to invest in Ukraine," he said.

He also added that in the future STADA plans to participate and support the state program of reimbursement of the cost of medicines, but first of all it is necessary to analyze the line of drugs.

Managing Partner of Biopharma Kostiantyn Yefymenko, in turn, noted that the arrival of STADA in the pharmaceutical market of Ukraine "will raise the standards of the entire market."

As reported, STADA buys the pharmaceutical business of prescription and over-the-counter drugs of Biopharma. The agreement provides for the acquisition of production facilities in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region).