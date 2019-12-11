Economy

18:29 11.12.2019

STADA CEO: We plan to expand our Biopharma product line

2 min read
STADA CEO: We plan to expand our Biopharma product line

The German pharmaceutical company STADA, after the acquisition of the pharmaceutical business for prescription and over-the-counter products of Biopharma, the manufacturer of blood-derived products, plans to focus on expanding its product line, STADA CEO Peter Goldschmidt has said at a news conference.

"Our goal is to give more high quality products to Ukraine. We plan to expand the product line, create additional jobs and in the next two or three years invest about EUR5 million in production capacities," he said.

According to him, after the purchase of the Biopharma business, STADA intends to become one of the main players in the pharmaceutical markets of Central and Eastern Europe.

"Our strategy is aimed at Europe. From a strategic point of view, the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market is very dynamic, and it makes sense to invest in Ukraine," he said.

He also added that in the future STADA plans to participate and support the state program of reimbursement of the cost of medicines, but first of all it is necessary to analyze the line of drugs.

Managing Partner of Biopharma Kostiantyn Yefymenko, in turn, noted that the arrival of STADA in the pharmaceutical market of Ukraine "will raise the standards of the entire market."

As reported, STADA buys the pharmaceutical business of prescription and over-the-counter drugs of Biopharma. The agreement provides for the acquisition of production facilities in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region).

Tags: #biopharma #stada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:25 02.12.2019
Germany's STADA buying Biopharma's pharmaceutical business of prescription, OTC preparations

Germany's STADA buying Biopharma's pharmaceutical business of prescription, OTC preparations

10:01 02.12.2019
STADA to Become a Major Pharma Player in Ukraine by Acquiring Biopharma’s Pharmaceutical Prescription and Consumer Health Business

STADA to Become a Major Pharma Player in Ukraine by Acquiring Biopharma’s Pharmaceutical Prescription and Consumer Health Business

16:43 16.08.2019
Biopharma blood preparations producer to officially open fractionator plant in Kyiv region late Sept

Biopharma blood preparations producer to officially open fractionator plant in Kyiv region late Sept

16:58 25.02.2019
Biopharma starts commissioning work at new plant in Kyiv region

Biopharma starts commissioning work at new plant in Kyiv region

17:21 15.01.2019
Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

17:17 27.07.2018
Biopharma intends to open four plasma centers in Ukraine in near future

Biopharma intends to open four plasma centers in Ukraine in near future

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

Zelensky signs national budget 2020 bill into law

Govt returns to state ownership 14 asset complexes of Food and Grain Corporation

LATEST

Ukrgazvydobuvannia to hold talks with Romania, China firms for participation in tender to raise gas extraction

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

Zelensky signs national budget 2020 bill into law

Govt returns to state ownership 14 asset complexes of Food and Grain Corporation

Govt creates Financial Supervision Office to replace State Audit Service

Ukrenergo restricts imports of electricity as much as possible over continued low demand

RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

Industrial prices in Ukraine 3% down in Nov – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD