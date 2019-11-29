Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

Naftogaz Ukrainy is seeking to enforce a Stockholm arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 billion from Russia's Gazprom in Latvia, Gazprom said in a financial report.

Gazprom said that on November 5, 2019, Gazprom became aware of the fact that it had filed a motion with the City of Riga Vidzeme District Court in Latvia to recognize and enforce the decision of the Stockholm arbitration court in the transit case dated February 28, 2018 in Latvia and to issue an injunction. Court sittings related to that motion are scheduled for the end of April 2020.

"Gazprom is exploring the ways to protect its interests," the company said.