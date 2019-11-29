Economy

10:47 29.11.2019

Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

1 min read
Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

Naftogaz Ukrainy is seeking to enforce a Stockholm arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 billion from Russia's Gazprom in Latvia, Gazprom said in a financial report.

Gazprom said that on November 5, 2019, Gazprom became aware of the fact that it had filed a motion with the City of Riga Vidzeme District Court in Latvia to recognize and enforce the decision of the Stockholm arbitration court in the transit case dated February 28, 2018 in Latvia and to issue an injunction. Court sittings related to that motion are scheduled for the end of April 2020.

"Gazprom is exploring the ways to protect its interests," the company said.

Tags: #naftogaz #latvia #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 29.11.2019
Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

18:47 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

17:52 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

18:36 27.11.2019
Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

12:42 27.11.2019
Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

14:28 25.11.2019
Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

14:27 25.11.2019
Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

12:38 25.11.2019
Giuliani associates tried to reshuffle Naftogaz top managers – media report

Giuliani associates tried to reshuffle Naftogaz top managers – media report

18:44 22.11.2019
Naftogaz CEO expects final decision about certification of new gas TSO to be made in second half of Dec

Naftogaz CEO expects final decision about certification of new gas TSO to be made in second half of Dec

10:57 19.11.2019
Dropping claims against Gazprom economically unsound – Naftogaz

Dropping claims against Gazprom economically unsound – Naftogaz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

LATEST

TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

Roshen Winter Village worth UAH 170 mln will begin work in Kyiv on Nov 30

Lviv airport could become intermodal transport hub

Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

Ukraine on verge of technical integration with EUROCONTROL route charges system – UkSATSE

Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

Economy ministry expects revival of some types of industry in Q4 2019

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Almost UAH 2 bln foreseen in 2020 budget to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas – Krykliy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD